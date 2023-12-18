Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Davidson County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Donelson Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Boiling Springs School at STEM Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
