In the Week 15 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Will Levis get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Levis has run for 32 yards on 21 carries (4.6 yards per game).

Levis does not have a rushing touchdown in seven games.

Will Levis Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 19 39 199 0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 13 17 158 2 0 4 2 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 28 185 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 13 Colts 16 33 224 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 23 38 327 1 1 4 15 0

