The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Bisons put up 7.4 more points per game (66.8) than the Commodores give up (59.4).

Lipscomb has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.

Vanderbilt has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.

The Commodores score 9.5 more points per game (72.6) than the Bisons give up (63.1).

When Vanderbilt totals more than 63.1 points, it is 8-0.

When Lipscomb allows fewer than 72.6 points, it is 5-2.

The Commodores shoot 41.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Bisons concede defensively.

The Bisons' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Commodores have given up.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Sacha Washington: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG%

6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Madison Greene: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Vanderbilt Schedule