How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons put up 7.4 more points per game (66.8) than the Commodores give up (59.4).
- Lipscomb has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.
- Vanderbilt has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Commodores score 9.5 more points per game (72.6) than the Bisons give up (63.1).
- When Vanderbilt totals more than 63.1 points, it is 8-0.
- When Lipscomb allows fewer than 72.6 points, it is 5-2.
- The Commodores shoot 41.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Bisons concede defensively.
- The Bisons' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Commodores have given up.
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Sacha Washington: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.7 FG%
- Iyana Moore: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)
- Madison Greene: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ NC State
|L 70-62
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 71-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Butler
|W 51-39
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
