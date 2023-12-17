The Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sacha Washington: 16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Iyana Moore: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Madison Greene: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

