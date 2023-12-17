Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Greene: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Lipscomb Players to Watch
