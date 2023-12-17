AFC South opponents clash when the Tennessee Titans (5-8) host the Houston Texans (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 3 points. For this game, the total has been set at 38 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Titans can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Texans. Before the Texans play the Titans, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Titans (-3) 38 -145 +120 FanDuel Titans (-2.5) 37.5 -144 +124

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

Tennessee has posted a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered every time (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of Tennessee's 13 games with a set total.

Against the spread, Houston is 6-7-0 this year.

The Texans are 3-1 as 3-point underdogs or greater.

Houston has played 13 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

