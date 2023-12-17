Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Chattanooga

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-1

11-1 | 25-1 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: W 52-44 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-7

9-3 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 54-39 vs Campbell

Next Game

Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Samford

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-11

7-4 | 15-11 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: L 68-54 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 15-10

8-3 | 15-10 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: W 66-55 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate

@ South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Wofford

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 11-13

7-4 | 11-13 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 71-70 vs Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Mercer

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-8 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: W 74-63 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Appalachian State

@ Appalachian State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7. Furman

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-18

7-6 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 75-45 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8. Western Carolina

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-25

2-9 | 1-25 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: L 96-36 vs North Carolina

Next Game