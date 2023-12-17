How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Scoring Comparison
- The Ladyjacks put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 58.9 the Raiders give up.
- SFA is 6-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.
- Middle Tennessee has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.
- The 68 points per game the Raiders score are the same as the Ladyjacks allow.
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
- When SFA allows fewer than 68 points, it is 4-0.
- This year the Raiders are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Ladyjacks concede.
- The Ladyjacks shoot 42.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Raiders concede.
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Savannah Wheeler: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Courtney Whitson: 10 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (26-for-70)
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 71-57
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Tennessee
|W 73-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 63-47
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/17/2023
|SFA
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
