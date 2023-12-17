Sunday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) against the Memphis Tigers (4-6) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

Last time out, the Tigers won on Sunday 69-67 against Southern Miss.

Memphis vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 74, Memphis 64

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Tigers notched their best win of the season on December 10 by claiming a 69-67 victory over the Southern Miss Eagles, the No. 93-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Memphis has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Memphis 2023-24 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Southern Miss (No. 93) on December 10

100-88 at home over Troy (No. 233) on December 2

52-43 over Howard (No. 262) on November 19

95-51 at home over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 9

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Madison Griggs: 16.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87)

16.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87) Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

13.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Ki'ari Cain: 6.2 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

6.2 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Aliyah Green: 1.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.0 FG%

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 68.6 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (307th in college basketball). They have a -32 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

