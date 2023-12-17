The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) aim to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Bisons' 66.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 59.4 the Commodores allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.4 points, Lipscomb is 6-2.

Vanderbilt's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Commodores put up 9.5 more points per game (72.6) than the Bisons give up (63.1).

Vanderbilt is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

When Lipscomb gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 5-2.

This season the Commodores are shooting 41.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Bisons concede.

The Bisons' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Commodores have conceded.

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48.0 FG%

11.1 PTS, 48.0 FG% Blythe Pearson: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65) Molly Heard: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Claira McGowan: 9.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

