Sunday's contest at Memorial Gymnasium has the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) matching up with the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-59 win, as our model heavily favors Vanderbilt.

The Bisons' last outing on Thursday ended in a 72-62 loss to Chattanooga.

Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 72, Lipscomb 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

When the Bisons beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on November 30 by a score of 68-45, it was their best win of the season so far.

According to the RPI, the Commodores have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 164) on November 30

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 205) on November 14

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 323) on November 27

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 332) on November 17

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 336) on November 7

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48 FG%

11.1 PTS, 48 FG% Blythe Pearson: 10.2 PTS, 2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65)

10.2 PTS, 2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65) Molly Heard: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Claira McGowan: 9.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 66.8 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and giving up 63.1 per contest, 162nd in college basketball) and have a +37 scoring differential.

The Bisons average 72.5 points per game at home, and 63 on the road.

Lipscomb concedes 70.8 points per game at home, and 58 away.

