Kyle Philips did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Philips' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Kyle Philips and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Philips has been targeted 19 times and has 13 catches for 166 yards (12.8 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Philips' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kyle Philips Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 57 Rec; 898 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Philips 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 13 166 72 0 12.8

Philips Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 1 -3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.