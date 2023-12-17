The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

East Tennessee State vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

The Camels' 71 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 53.3 the Buccaneers give up.

Campbell has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.

East Tennessee State's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 71 points.

The Buccaneers record 8.8 more points per game (59.5) than the Camels allow (50.7).

East Tennessee State is 7-1 when scoring more than 50.7 points.

Campbell has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.

The Buccaneers are making 38.8% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Camels concede to opponents (32.4%).

The Camels' 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Buccaneers have conceded.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Nevaeh Brown: 11.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

11.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Jakhyia Davis: 6.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%

6.5 PTS, 44.6 FG% Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

6.6 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Schedule