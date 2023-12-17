How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. Campbell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison
- The Camels' 71 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 53.3 the Buccaneers give up.
- Campbell has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.
- East Tennessee State's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 71 points.
- The Buccaneers record 8.8 more points per game (59.5) than the Camels allow (50.7).
- East Tennessee State is 7-1 when scoring more than 50.7 points.
- Campbell has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.
- The Buccaneers are making 38.8% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Camels concede to opponents (32.4%).
- The Camels' 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Buccaneers have conceded.
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Kendall Folley: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Nevaeh Brown: 11.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Jakhyia Davis: 6.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%
- Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
- Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 79-52
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Lees-McRae
|W 77-42
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 60-51
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Campbell
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
