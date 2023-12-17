The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

  • The Camels' 71 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 53.3 the Buccaneers give up.
  • Campbell has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.
  • East Tennessee State's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 71 points.
  • The Buccaneers record 8.8 more points per game (59.5) than the Camels allow (50.7).
  • East Tennessee State is 7-1 when scoring more than 50.7 points.
  • Campbell has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers are making 38.8% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Camels concede to opponents (32.4%).
  • The Camels' 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Buccaneers have conceded.

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Kendall Folley: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
  • Nevaeh Brown: 11.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Jakhyia Davis: 6.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%
  • Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
  • Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

East Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Charleston Southern W 79-52 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/10/2023 Lees-McRae W 77-42 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/14/2023 UNC Asheville W 60-51 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Campbell - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Gardner-Webb - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/22/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

