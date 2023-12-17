Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans play in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Henry has rushed for a team-leading 875 yards on 214 carries (67.3 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

And Henry has caught 23 passes for 202 yards (15.5 per game).

Henry has rushed for a TD in seven games, with multiple rushing touchdowns three times.

Derrick Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 11 24 0 1 -4 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 10 38 0 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 76 2 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 21 102 2 1 18 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 17 34 2 1 17 0

