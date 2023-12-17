Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 246.9 per game.

Okonkwo's 40 receptions are good enough for 359 yards (27.6 per game) so far this year. He has been targeted on 60 occasions.

Okonkwo vs. the Texans

Okonkwo vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 6.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 6.5 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The Texans give up 246.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans' defense ranks second in the NFL by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Titans Player Previews

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

Okonkwo, in seven of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has 15.5% of his team's target share (60 targets on 388 passing attempts).

He has 359 receiving yards on 60 targets to rank 111th in league play with 6.0 yards per target.

Having played 13 games this season, Okonkwo has not tallied a TD reception.

With four red zone targets, Okonkwo has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

