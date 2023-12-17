How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels average 27.1 more points per game (81.1) than the Mocs give up (54).
- When it scores more than 54 points, Eastern Kentucky is 9-2.
- Chattanooga's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.
- The 67.2 points per game the Mocs score are just 3.1 more points than the Colonels allow (64.1).
- When Chattanooga puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.
- Eastern Kentucky is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
- This year the Mocs are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels concede.
- The Colonels' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 5.6 higher than the Mocs have conceded.
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 17.9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Addie Porter: 6.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Karsen Murphy: 6.6 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 59-53
|McKenzie Arena
|12/9/2023
|North Alabama
|W 68-65
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|W 72-62
|Allen Arena
|12/17/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/20/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|1/3/2024
|North Carolina Central
|-
|McKenzie Arena
