Sunday's contest that pits the Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) at McKenzie Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-62 in favor of Chattanooga, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their last time out, the Mocs won on Thursday 72-62 over Lipscomb.

Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 73, Eastern Kentucky 62

Other SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on December 3, the Mocs beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 35) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-53.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Chattanooga is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

The Mocs have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on December 3

64-54 over Kent State (No. 136) on November 24

72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 151) on December 14

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 177) on November 10

70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 271) on November 15

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

17.9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Addie Porter: 6.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

6.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Karsen Murphy: 6.6 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs are outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (169th in college basketball) and give up 54.0 per contest (30th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Mocs have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 72.8 points per game, compared to 62.0 per game when playing on the road.

Chattanooga cedes 58.2 points per game at home, compared to 50.5 on the road.

