How to Watch the Belmont vs. Kennesaw State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins put up 8.1 more points per game (69.4) than the Owls allow (61.3).
- Belmont is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
- Kennesaw State has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Owls average 54.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 62.6 the Bruins give up.
- Belmont has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.4 points.
- This season the Owls are shooting 35.0% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Bruins give up.
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)
- Jailyn Banks: 13.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Kilyn McGuff: 11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (24-for-50)
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Troy
|W 72-68
|Trojan Arena
|12/3/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 71-57
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 70-51
|Curb Event Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|-
|Curb Event Center
