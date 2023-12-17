Looking for an updated view of the AAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. North Texas

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

10-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: W 71-48 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2. Rice

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-7

6-4 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: W 85-59 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ Houston

@ Houston Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. East Carolina

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-9

5-3 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: W 72-57 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

Opponent: George Mason

George Mason Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

4. Temple

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-12

6-5 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: W 85-61 vs La Salle

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. SMU

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

4-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: W 69-53 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Charlotte

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-4 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: W 69-58 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston Southern

@ Charleston Southern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Tulsa

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-11

8-3 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: W 82-45 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. South Florida

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-4 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: L 66-54 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: @ IUPUI

@ IUPUI Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. UTSA

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

5-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: L 61-48 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seattle U

@ Seattle U Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Memphis

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

4-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: L 81-63 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. UAB

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 13-15

8-2 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: W 69-54 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wagner

@ Wagner Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

12. Tulane

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-4 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: W 67-52 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: Little Rock

Little Rock Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

13. Wichita State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-25

4-7 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: L 72-65 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

14. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-24

4-5 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: L 46-45 vs Howard

