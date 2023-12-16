How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- This season, Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 193rd.
- The Commodores score only 3.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Red Raiders allow (66.8).
- Vanderbilt has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Vanderbilt put up fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than away (73.4) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Commodores conceded 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (78.9).
- Vanderbilt sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|L 80-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 78-59
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|L 73-60
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/23/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
