The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • This season, Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 193rd.
  • The Commodores score only 3.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Red Raiders allow (66.8).
  • Vanderbilt has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Vanderbilt put up fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than away (73.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Commodores conceded 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (78.9).
  • Vanderbilt sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College L 80-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Alabama A&M W 78-59 Memorial Gymnasium
12/6/2023 San Francisco L 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Texas Tech - Dickies Arena
12/19/2023 Western Carolina - Memorial Gymnasium
12/23/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum

