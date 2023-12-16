The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

This season, Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 193rd.

The Commodores score only 3.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Red Raiders allow (66.8).

Vanderbilt has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt put up fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than away (73.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Commodores conceded 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (78.9).

Vanderbilt sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule