Saturday's contest at Dickies Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-64 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas Tech.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 PM ET

ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 78, Vanderbilt 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-13.6)

Texas Tech (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Texas Tech has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Vanderbilt is 3-6-0. The Red Raiders are 4-4-0 and the Commodores are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 70 points per game, 282nd in college basketball, and are giving up 72.7 per contest to rank 224th in college basketball.

Vanderbilt pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 34.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Vanderbilt hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

Vanderbilt has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball) while forcing 10.3 (316th in college basketball).

