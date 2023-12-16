Saturday's game that pits the South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) at Skyhawk Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-62 in favor of South Dakota, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 69-41 victory against Freed-Hardeman in their last outing on Wednesday.

UT Martin vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

UT Martin vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 72, UT Martin 62

Other OVC Predictions

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks defeated the No. 336-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Evansville Purple Aces, 94-82, on December 2, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

UT Martin has three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

The Skyhawks have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

14 PTS, 2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG%

9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG% Morgan Borgstadt: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Norah Clark: 8.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -55 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.4 points per game (246th in college basketball) and give up 68.6 per outing (263rd in college basketball).

Offensively, the Skyhawks have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 67.3 points per game, compared to 58.6 per game away from home.

Defensively, UT Martin has been better at home this year, surrendering 62 points per game, compared to 73.8 in away games.

