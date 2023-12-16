When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Tennessee be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How Tennessee ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 12 10 7

Tennessee's best wins

Tennessee's signature win of the season came on December 9 in an 86-79 victory against the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini. The leading point-getter against Illinois was Dalton Knecht, who amassed 21 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-56 over Syracuse (No. 18/RPI) on November 20

80-70 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 10

87-66 at home over George Mason (No. 64/RPI) on December 5

79-70 over NC State (No. 71/RPI) on December 16

82-61 at home over Wofford (No. 183/RPI) on November 14

Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Tennessee has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two), but also has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Volunteers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Schedule insights

Tennessee faces the sixth-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Volunteers' 19 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

Tennessee has 19 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Tarleton State Texans

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Tarleton State Texans Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network+

