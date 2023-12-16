The North Alabama Lions (6-5) are favored by 2.5 points against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Alabama -2.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Tennessee Tech has a 150.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.6 more points than this game's total.

Tennessee Tech is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee Tech has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee Tech has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 5 55.6% 79.9 152.6 74.0 151.4 145.7 Tennessee Tech 4 50% 72.7 152.6 77.4 151.4 140.8

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles' 72.7 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 74.0 the Lions allow.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 5-4-0 3-1 4-5-0 Tennessee Tech 5-3-0 5-2 5-3-0

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits

North Alabama Tennessee Tech 5-1 Home Record 3-2 1-4 Away Record 1-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.2 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

