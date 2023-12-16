The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) face the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Tennessee Tech has compiled a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.8% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.

The Golden Eagles score an average of 72.7 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 74.0 the Lions give up to opponents.

Tennessee Tech has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee Tech averages 80.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 66.5.

The Golden Eagles give up 78.2 points per game at home, and 76.7 on the road.

At home, Tennessee Tech drains 9.8 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more than it averages away (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (30.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule