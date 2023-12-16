The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) face the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Tennessee Tech has compiled a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.8% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.
  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 72.7 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 74.0 the Lions give up to opponents.
  • Tennessee Tech has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tennessee Tech averages 80.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 66.5.
  • The Golden Eagles give up 78.2 points per game at home, and 76.7 on the road.
  • At home, Tennessee Tech drains 9.8 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more than it averages away (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (30.1%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Alice Lloyd W 108-82 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/10/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 73-72 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/12/2023 Bethel (TN) W 81-74 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/16/2023 North Alabama - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/20/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center
12/28/2023 Little Rock - Hooper Eblen Arena

