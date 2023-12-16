The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) will aim to build on a three-game win run when they host the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Volunteers have also won three games in a row.

Tennessee vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Tennessee is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 149th.

The Volunteers put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 69.7 the Wolfpack allow.

Tennessee has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.

The Volunteers gave up fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.

Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

