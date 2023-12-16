The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) will aim to build on a three-game win run when they host the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Volunteers have also won three games in a row.

Tennessee vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Tennessee is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 149th.
  • The Volunteers put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 69.7 the Wolfpack allow.
  • Tennessee has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
  • The Volunteers gave up fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.
  • Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois W 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State - Thompson-Boling Arena

