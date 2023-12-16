St. John's vs. Fordham: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) face the Fordham Rams (5-5) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.
St. John's vs. Fordham Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|St. John's
|-13.5
|150.5
St. John's vs Fordham Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Storm have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- St. John's has been at least a -1000 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Storm have a 90.9% chance to win.
- Fordham has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.
- This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Rams this season with a +600 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Fordham has a 14.3% chance of walking away with the win.
St. John's vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|St. John's
|6
|66.7%
|80.3
|152.9
|71.0
|139.5
|147.6
|Fordham
|4
|57.1%
|72.6
|152.9
|68.5
|139.5
|140.2
Additional St. John's vs Fordham Insights & Trends
- The Red Storm put up 11.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Rams give up (68.5).
- St. John's is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when scoring more than 68.5 points.
- The Rams' 72.6 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 71.0 the Red Storm give up.
- Fordham has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 71.0 points.
St. John's vs. Fordham Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|St. John's
|4-5-0
|2-1
|6-3-0
|Fordham
|2-5-0
|0-0
|5-2-0
St. John's vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|St. John's
|Fordham
|11-5
|Home Record
|18-2
|3-8
|Away Record
|6-5
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|13-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.3
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-8-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
