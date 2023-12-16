Having won three in a row, the Nashville Predators welcome in the Washington Capitals on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Check out the Predators-Capitals matchup on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Capitals Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

The Predators score the eighth-most goals in the league (95 total, 3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 28 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 30 16 19 35 33 22 55.6% Roman Josi 30 7 19 26 22 7 - Ryan O'Reilly 30 13 13 26 12 28 53.3% Gustav Nyquist 30 4 16 20 20 5 40% Luke Evangelista 29 4 11 15 23 17 0%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 74 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

The Capitals' 65 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Capitals Key Players