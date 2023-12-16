Ole Miss vs. Cal December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (3-5) meet the Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 14.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Players to Watch
- Flanigan: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Murrell: 14.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Murray: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sharp: 4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Brakefield: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Cal AVG
|Cal Rank
|219th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|74.6
|192nd
|83rd
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|220th
|246th
|31.7
|Rebounds
|35.4
|90th
|237th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|52nd
|207th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.1
|120th
|55th
|16.1
|Assists
|9.5
|349th
|52nd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|213th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.