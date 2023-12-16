The Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Cal matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-3.5) 139.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-3.5) 139.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Cal Betting Trends

Ole Miss has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, four out of the Rebels' nine games have hit the over.

Cal has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden Bears games have gone over the point total seven out of nine times this season.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Ole Miss much higher (32nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (84th).

The Rebels' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ole Miss has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.