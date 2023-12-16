The Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) welcome in the California Golden Bears (3-6) after winning seven straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: SECN

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

In games Ole Miss shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Rebels are the 216th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 109th.

The 73.3 points per game the Rebels average are the same as the Golden Bears give up.

Ole Miss has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.6 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Rebels surrendered 67.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.8.

In terms of three-pointers, Ole Miss performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage in away games.

