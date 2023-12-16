How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) welcome in the California Golden Bears (3-6) after winning seven straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: SECN
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- In games Ole Miss shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Rebels are the 216th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 109th.
- The 73.3 points per game the Rebels average are the same as the Golden Bears give up.
- Ole Miss has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.6 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Rebels surrendered 67.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.8.
- In terms of three-pointers, Ole Miss performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|W 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 77-68
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/10/2023
|@ UCF
|W 70-68
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cal
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
