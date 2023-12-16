The North Dakota State Bison (11-3) visit the Montana Grizzlies (12-1) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Montana has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 15th-best in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game). Things have been going well for North Dakota State on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 443.4 total yards per game (seventh-best) and ceding just 303.6 total yards per game (23rd-best).

We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Montana vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Montana vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Montana North Dakota State 391.5 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.4 (2nd) 288.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.6 (85th) 191.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.4 (4th) 199.6 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.0 (68th) 2 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (65th) 3 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (1st)

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has been a dual threat for Montana so far this season. He has 1,701 passing yards, completing 59.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 734 yards (56.5 ypg) on 144 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Eli Gillman, has carried the ball 175 times for 901 yards (69.3 per game), scoring 10 times.

Keelan White has hauled in 47 catches for 739 yards (56.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Junior Bergen has put together a 707-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 57 targets.

Aaron Fontes' 38 receptions have yielded 517 yards and five touchdowns.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,525 yards on 199-of-269 passing with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 650 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams is his team's leading rusher with 114 carries for 716 yards, or 51.1 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Eli Green's 789 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 41 catches on 45 targets with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has caught 44 passes and compiled 637 receiving yards (45.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

RaJa Nelson has racked up 375 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Montana or North Dakota State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.