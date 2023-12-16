Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 16, when the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana Grizzlies go head to head at 4:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bison. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Montana vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-1.0) 53.9 North Dakota State 27, Montana 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven of Grizzlies games went over the point total.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

One of the Bison's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 32.3 15.8 42.0 23.5 29.0 19.0 North Dakota State 38.8 19.1 66.0 3.0 40.0 25.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.