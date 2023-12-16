Montana vs. North Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 16
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 16, when the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana Grizzlies go head to head at 4:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bison. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Montana vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-1.0)
|53.9
|North Dakota State 27, Montana 26
Montana Betting Info (2022)
- The Grizzlies put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven of Grizzlies games went over the point total.
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- One of the Bison's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).
Grizzlies vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Montana
|32.3
|15.8
|42.0
|23.5
|29.0
|19.0
|North Dakota State
|38.8
|19.1
|66.0
|3.0
|40.0
|25.5
