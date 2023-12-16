Memphis vs. Clemson: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Clemson Tigers (9-0) aim to extend a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Clemson matchup.
Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-2.5)
|151.5
|-152
|+126
Memphis vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Memphis has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Memphis Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.
- Clemson has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of five Clemson Tigers games this year have hit the over.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Memphis is 19th-best in the country. It is far below that, 44th, according to computer rankings.
- The Memphis Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Memphis winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
