The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) aim to extend a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • This season, the Memphis Tigers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Clemson Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Memphis Tigers are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Clemson Tigers rank 109th.
  • The 79.7 points per game the Memphis Tigers average are 11.5 more points than the Clemson Tigers allow (68.2).
  • When Memphis totals more than 68.2 points, it is 7-1.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 82 points per game in road games.
  • The Memphis Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.3).
  • When playing at home, Memphis sunk 0.8 fewer treys per game (5.5) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss L 80-77 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU W 85-80 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson - FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia - FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum

