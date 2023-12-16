The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) aim to extend a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Memphis Tigers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Clemson Tigers' opponents have hit.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Memphis Tigers are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Clemson Tigers rank 109th.

The 79.7 points per game the Memphis Tigers average are 11.5 more points than the Clemson Tigers allow (68.2).

When Memphis totals more than 68.2 points, it is 7-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 82 points per game in road games.

The Memphis Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.3).

When playing at home, Memphis sunk 0.8 fewer treys per game (5.5) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule