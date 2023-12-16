How to Watch Memphis vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) aim to extend a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Memphis Tigers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Clemson Tigers' opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Memphis Tigers are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Clemson Tigers rank 109th.
- The 79.7 points per game the Memphis Tigers average are 11.5 more points than the Clemson Tigers allow (68.2).
- When Memphis totals more than 68.2 points, it is 7-1.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 82 points per game in road games.
- The Memphis Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.3).
- When playing at home, Memphis sunk 0.8 fewer treys per game (5.5) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|W 85-80
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|-
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
