Saturday's game between the No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) and Memphis Tigers (7-2) matching up at FedExForum has a projected final score of 76-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Memphis vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 76, Memphis 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-0.7)

Clemson (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Memphis is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Clemson's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Memphis Tigers have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Clemson Tigers have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Memphis Tigers outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 79.7 points per game to rank 88th in college basketball while giving up 74.1 per contest to rank 258th in college basketball) and have a +50 scoring differential overall.

Memphis is 152nd in college basketball at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 38.6 its opponents average.

Memphis hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (94th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from deep.

The Memphis Tigers rank 177th in college basketball by averaging 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 161st in college basketball, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis forces 13.2 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball) while committing 13.6 (309th in college basketball action).

