The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Game Information

Lipscomb Players to Watch

  • Trevon Brazile: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Tramon Mark: 18.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • El Ellis: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank
76th 80.6 Points Scored 84.2 34th
271st 75.3 Points Allowed 76.0 286th
149th 34.1 Rebounds 31.1 262nd
227th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.8 328th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 10.0 20th
301st 11.1 Assists 15.0 87th
133rd 11.3 Turnovers 10.2 70th

