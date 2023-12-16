Can we count on Lipscomb to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Lipscomb ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 141

Lipscomb's best wins

Lipscomb captured its signature win of the season on November 24, when it defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who rank No. 179 in the RPI rankings, 86-75. Will Pruitt recorded a team-best 22 points with 16 rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus UNC Asheville.

Next best wins

85-78 over Wofford (No. 183/RPI) on November 26

82-68 at home over Chattanooga (No. 230/RPI) on November 29

78-71 at home over Tennessee State (No. 276/RPI) on December 10

96-65 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 292/RPI) on November 14

106-81 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on November 18

Lipscomb's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bisons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, Lipscomb has two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Lipscomb has been handed the 233rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bisons have seven games left versus teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Lipscomb has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lipscomb's next game

Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons vs. Bryan Lions

Lipscomb Bisons vs. Bryan Lions Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

