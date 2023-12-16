The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons are shooting 47.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 42.3% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

Lipscomb has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Bisons are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 269th.

The Bisons put up just 3.9 more points per game (80.3) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (76.4).

Lipscomb is 7-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Lipscomb is averaging 24.2 more points per game at home (94.8) than on the road (70.6).

The Bisons are conceding fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (74.0).

Lipscomb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (8.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (46.2%) than away (31.2%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule