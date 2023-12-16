How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons are shooting 47.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 42.3% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
- Lipscomb has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 269th.
- The Bisons put up just 3.9 more points per game (80.3) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (76.4).
- Lipscomb is 7-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Lipscomb is averaging 24.2 more points per game at home (94.8) than on the road (70.6).
- The Bisons are conceding fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (74.0).
- Lipscomb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (8.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (46.2%) than away (31.2%).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UCF
|L 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 72-71
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 78-71
|Allen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bryan
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
