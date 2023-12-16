There are several strong matchups on today's LaLiga schedule, including Granada CF squaring off against RC Celta de Vigo.

There is live coverage available for all the action in LaLiga today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch RC Celta de Vigo vs Granada CF

Granada CF makes the trip to play RC Celta de Vigo at Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RC Celta de Vigo (-155)

RC Celta de Vigo (-155) Underdog: Granada CF (+390)

Granada CF (+390) Draw: (+275)

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid makes the trip to take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Athletic Bilbao (+140)

Athletic Bilbao (+140) Underdog: Atletico Madrid (+175)

Atletico Madrid (+175) Draw: (+235)

Watch Sevilla FC vs Getafe CF

Getafe CF journeys to match up with Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Sevilla FC (-105)

Sevilla FC (-105) Underdog: Getafe CF (+295)

Getafe CF (+295) Draw: (+225)

Watch Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona makes the trip to play Valencia CF at Mestalla in Valencia.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-165)

FC Barcelona (-165) Underdog: Valencia CF (+400)

Valencia CF (+400) Draw: (+290)

