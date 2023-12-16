Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hamilton County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baylor School at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
