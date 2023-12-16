How to Watch Creighton vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.
Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- Creighton has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.
- The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).
- Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide's 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- This season, Alabama has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.
- The Crimson Tide score an average of 93.2 points per game, 28.2 more points than the 65 the Bluejays allow.
- When Alabama allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 5-0.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton played better in home games last season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).
- In home games, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.7.
- The Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.
- At home, Alabama sunk 11.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
