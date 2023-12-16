The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) aim to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game airs on Bulldogs All-Access.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Chattanooga is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Mocs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 272nd.

The Mocs record 8.4 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Bulldogs give up (88.3).

Chattanooga has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 88.3 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Chattanooga put up 8.8 more points per game (80.8) than it did in road games (72).

Defensively the Mocs were better in home games last season, surrendering 70.6 points per game, compared to 72.7 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Chattanooga fared better at home last year, averaging 11.6 per game, compared to 11.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.1% mark away from home.

