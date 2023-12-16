How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) aim to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game airs on Bulldogs All-Access.
Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Western Carolina vs South Carolina Upstate (4:30 PM ET | December 16)
- UNC Greensboro vs Marshall (7:00 PM ET | December 16)
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Chattanooga is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 272nd.
- The Mocs record 8.4 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Bulldogs give up (88.3).
- Chattanooga has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 88.3 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Chattanooga put up 8.8 more points per game (80.8) than it did in road games (72).
- Defensively the Mocs were better in home games last season, surrendering 70.6 points per game, compared to 72.7 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Chattanooga fared better at home last year, averaging 11.6 per game, compared to 11.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.1% mark away from home.
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 87-80
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|W 112-51
|McKenzie Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
