A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites and put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, who have won six straight. The matchup has a point total of 167.5.

Belmont vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -3.5 167.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins Betting Records & Stats

Belmont has played three games this season that have had more than 167.5 combined points scored.

Belmont has had an average of 158.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Belmont has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Belmont has been victorious in three of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Bruins are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Belmont has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Belmont vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 167.5 % of Games Over 167.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 2 25% 90.8 171.4 75.6 153.8 151.5 Belmont 3 33.3% 80.6 171.4 78.2 153.8 155.7

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins' 80.6 points per game are five more points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs give up.

Belmont has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 75.6 points.

Belmont vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 3-5-0 3-3 5-3-0 Belmont 4-5-0 1-2 4-5-0

Belmont vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Belmont 13-3 Home Record 12-2 8-7 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

