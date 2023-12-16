The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) bring an eight-game win streak into a home contest versus the Belmont Bruins (8-3), winners of six straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Belmont vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Belmont is 8-2 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 317th.

The Bruins score an average of 80.6 points per game, five more points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.6 points, Belmont is 6-2.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

At home Belmont is scoring 82.8 points per game, 4.2 more than it is averaging on the road (78.6).

The Bruins are conceding fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (82.6).

Beyond the arc, Belmont drains more triples away (8.6 per game) than at home (8), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.7%) than at home (36%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule