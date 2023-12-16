The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) bring an eight-game win streak into a home contest versus the Belmont Bruins (8-3), winners of six straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Belmont vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Belmont is 8-2 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 317th.
  • The Bruins score an average of 80.6 points per game, five more points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75.6 points, Belmont is 6-2.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Belmont is scoring 82.8 points per game, 4.2 more than it is averaging on the road (78.6).
  • The Bruins are conceding fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (82.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Belmont drains more triples away (8.6 per game) than at home (8), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.7%) than at home (36%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Valparaiso W 77-68 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb W 72-71 Curb Event Center
12/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 75-65 Murphy Athletic Center
12/16/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/20/2023 Arkansas State - Curb Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center

