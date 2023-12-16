How to Watch Belmont vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) bring an eight-game win streak into a home contest versus the Belmont Bruins (8-3), winners of six straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Belmont vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Belmont is 8-2 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 317th.
- The Bruins score an average of 80.6 points per game, five more points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.6 points, Belmont is 6-2.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- At home Belmont is scoring 82.8 points per game, 4.2 more than it is averaging on the road (78.6).
- The Bruins are conceding fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (82.6).
- Beyond the arc, Belmont drains more triples away (8.6 per game) than at home (8), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.7%) than at home (36%).
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 77-68
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-71
|Curb Event Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 75-65
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/20/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
