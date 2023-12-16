Saturday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) and Belmont Bruins (8-3) going head to head at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 84-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Belmont vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Belmont vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 84, Belmont 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-7.2)

Samford (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.4

Samford has a 3-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Belmont, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have a 5-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bruins have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +27 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game, 69th in college basketball, and are allowing 78.2 per contest to rank 321st in college basketball.

Belmont is 246th in the country at 35.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 fewer than the 36.6 its opponents average.

Belmont connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.3%.

Belmont and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bruins commit 12.9 per game (261st in college basketball) and force 11.9 (207th in college basketball).

