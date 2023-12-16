When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Belmont be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Belmont ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 116

Belmont's best wins

When Belmont beat the Lipscomb Bisons, who are ranked No. 155 in the RPI, on December 6 by a score of 72-71, it was its best win of the season so far. The leading scorer against Lipscomb was Cade Tyson, who posted 22 points with eight rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

89-87 at home over Georgia State (No. 188/RPI) on November 6

90-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on November 29

84-79 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 217/RPI) on November 25

75-65 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 272/RPI) on December 9

77-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 320/RPI) on December 2

Belmont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Belmont has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Belmont has been handed the 152nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Bruins have 12 games left against teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Belmont's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Belmont's next game

Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Belmont Bruins vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

