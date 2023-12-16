The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), winners of three straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-9.5) 143.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-9.5) 143.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Austin Peay has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Governors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Western Kentucky has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hilltoppers games have hit the over twice this season.

