How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) carry a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), winners of three straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- Austin Peay is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 65th.
- The Governors' 67 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 73.9 the Hilltoppers give up.
- When it scores more than 73.9 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74 per game) than away (60.2).
- In 2023-24 the Governors are giving up 15.0 fewer points per game at home (55.6) than away (70.6).
- At home, Austin Peay drains 10.2 triples per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37%) than away (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Midway
|W 98-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|W 53-49
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.