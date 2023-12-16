The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) carry a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), winners of three straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • Austin Peay is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 65th.
  • The Governors' 67 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 73.9 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.9 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74 per game) than away (60.2).
  • In 2023-24 the Governors are giving up 15.0 fewer points per game at home (55.6) than away (70.6).
  • At home, Austin Peay drains 10.2 triples per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37%) than away (30.6%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Midway W 98-44 F&M Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State W 53-49 F&M Bank Arena
12/12/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 70-68 Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio - F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum

