The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) carry a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), winners of three straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

Austin Peay is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 65th.

The Governors' 67 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 73.9 the Hilltoppers give up.

When it scores more than 73.9 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74 per game) than away (60.2).

In 2023-24 the Governors are giving up 15.0 fewer points per game at home (55.6) than away (70.6).

At home, Austin Peay drains 10.2 triples per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37%) than away (30.6%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule