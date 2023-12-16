The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), who have won three straight. The Hilltoppers are favorites (-9.5) in the contest, which starts at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky -9.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 combined points just once this season.

Austin Peay has had an average of 131.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Austin Peay is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Austin Peay has won in one of the six contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Governors have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Austin Peay has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Kentucky 4 80% 81.9 148.9 73.9 137.9 153.1 Austin Peay 1 12.5% 67.0 148.9 64.0 137.9 135.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors average 6.9 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Hilltoppers allow their opponents to score (73.9).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Kentucky 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 Austin Peay 4-4-0 1-1 2-6-0

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Western Kentucky Austin Peay 4-0 Home Record 4-1 3-1 Away Record 1-4 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 91.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.0 80.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.2 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.