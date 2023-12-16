What are Austin Peay's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Austin Peay ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 297

Austin Peay's best wins

When Austin Peay took down the Southern Illinois Salukis, who are ranked No. 158 in the RPI, on December 12 by a score of 70-68, it was its best win of the season thus far. In the win against Southern Illinois, Ja'Monta Black compiled a team-high 22 points. Dezi Jones came through with 12 points.

Next best wins

53-49 at home over Murray State (No. 313/RPI) on December 9

74-71 over Sacramento State (No. 318/RPI) on November 22

Austin Peay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

According to the RPI, the Governors have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Austin Peay faces the 195th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Governors have 18 games left this season, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.

Austin Peay has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Austin Peay's next game

Matchup: Austin Peay Governors vs. Ohio Bobcats

Austin Peay Governors vs. Ohio Bobcats Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET Location: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

